Richard D. Grindle


Richard Dale Grindle, 77, of Hannastown, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Grove at Latrobe. He was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Haydenville, the son of the late James and Bertha (Emery) Grindle. Preceding him in death was Joann Flynn, his loving companion of many happy years. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry and Robert Grindle. Rich was a compassionate and caring person. When growing up in Haydenville, he would always help the older folks and was polite and respectful to all. As the long time bartender at the Carbon VFD Social Club, he knew what everyone enjoyed and was a good listener to all who wanted to talk. He took a lot of pride in his work. Rich was known by various nicknames including Spider, Puma and Bart. He had a fantastic memory and was able to recall events and people with extreme accuracy and detail. He enjoyed being outdoors and he and Joann kept their country place looking great with lots of flowers. Rich will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Wayne (Skip) Grindle, of Haymarket, Va., Dennis Grindle, of Greensburg, and Jack Grindle, of West Sunbury; and his sisters, Beverly Lauffer and Cheryl Barnhart, of Greensburg, Vanessa Palmore, of Warsaw, Va., and Lois Rhodes, of Latrobe, and their spouses.Joann's children, Patricia Pershing and Errol Flynn, of Slickville, and Tom Flynn, of Hannastown; along with their grandchildren; and Craig Knish, Rich's best friend, will keep his memory in their hearts. Rich is survived by many, many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date at the Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2019
