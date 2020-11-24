1/1
Richard D. Hines
1936 - 2020-11-15
Richard Douglas "Dick" Hines, 84, of Asheboro, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at his home. Mr. Hines was born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Heartland, Ohio, son of the late Douglas and Dorothy Darling Hines. He was a 1954 graduate of New London High School in New London, Ohio, and attended Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Dick served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. He was formerly employed with Paschal Machinery and Stedman Manufacturing. Dick was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and the American Ceramics Society. Dick's lifelong hobby was woodworking, and following his retirement, he became a full-time woodworker and furniture refinisher. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Erma G. Hines; daughter, Rebecca Seip Newhook; and sister, Priscilla Jenkins. He is survived by his son, Gary A. Seip (Florise), of California; daughter, Margaret Seip "Peg" Colosimo (Peter), of Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren, including Sarah Rohn (Ryan) and Laura Manko (Eric). A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 505 Mountain Road in Asheboro, with the Rev. Joe Mitchell officiating. The services may be viewed at either facebook.com/goodshepherdasheboro or youtube.com/c/goodshepherdasheboro. Memorials may be made to Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Memorial Endowment Fund, 505 Mountain Road, Asheboro, NC 27205. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Hines family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
