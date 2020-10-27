Richard D. Kudlik, 60, of West Newton, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born July 23, 1960, in North Charleroi, a son of John Kudlik and the late Shirley (Nichols) Kudlik. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Westmoreland Manor for 36 years. Richard was a model train enthusiast who enjoyed setting up his train display and going to train shows. He loved to travel with his wife, making nine trips to the Caribbean. A classic car lover, he was a proud owner of a '69 Chevelle station wagon. Surviving in addition to his father are his wife of 39 years, Kathi (Kovaly) Kudlik; three children, Joshua Kudlik and wife, Cindy, Rick Kudlik and wife, Ashley, and Ashley DeHappart and husband, William; five grandchildren, Kaleb, Chloe, Addison, Ricky and Eva; siblings, Janice Conn and Robin McDivitt, Tim Kudlik and Cheryl Szakal and husband, John; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; fur babies, Laci, Mama, Binx and Sheba; and grand fur babies, Honey, Bailey, Jax and Evie. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by fur babies, Lexi, Luci and Riley. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at one time may be limited. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
