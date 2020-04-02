|
|
Richard D. Savisky, 91, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Hempfield Township and was a son of the late Walter O. and Anna M. (Macko) Savisky. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Seton Hill University. He was a veteran who served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis J. Savisky; and his brother-in-law, Roy Long. He is survived by two brothers, James E. Savisky and David E. (Dorothy Jean) Savisky; his sister, Patricia Long; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.