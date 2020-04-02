Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Savisky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Savisky


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Savisky Obituary
Richard D. Savisky, 91, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Hempfield Township and was a son of the late Walter O. and Anna M. (Macko) Savisky. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Seton Hill University. He was a veteran who served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis J. Savisky; and his brother-in-law, Roy Long. He is survived by two brothers, James E. Savisky and David E. (Dorothy Jean) Savisky; his sister, Patricia Long; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -