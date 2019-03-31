Home

Richard D. Slick


1925 - 06 Obituary
Richard D. Slick Obituary
Richard Douglas Slick, 93, of Palmyra, Pa., passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Londonderry Village in Palmyra, Pa. Born June 13, 1925, in Johnstown, he was a graduate of Johnstown High School and earned his BA and Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and his MA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He served in the Navy from 1945 to 1946 and taught English at Ferndale High School, and then the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, before retiring in 1987. He was a frequently published poet and writer of letters to the editor. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Myrna Hays Slick; as well as a son, Douglas (Sandy); grandchildren, Marcella (Basil) and Jacob; and a great-granddaughter, Mila.
Following cremation, he will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The Caring Cupboard, 131 N. Railroad St., Palmyra, PA 17078, or caringcupboard.org. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 31, 2019
