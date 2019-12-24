Home

Richard D. Sorice


1930 - 11
Richard D. Sorice Obituary
Richard D. Sorice, 89, of Bloomfield, N.J., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at home. Born in Greensburg, Mr. Sorice lived most of his life in Bloomfield and worked as a plumbing inspector for the Township of Bloomfield. He was an Army veteran and member of the Bloomfield Elks, and was a former American Legion Exalted Ruler. He was the husband of Rosemarie Complitano Sorice for 62 years; father of Richard A. Sorice and the late Ronald Sorice; grandfather of Ronica Russo; and brother of Ronald Sorice, Veronica Eliott, JoAnn Wotus and Daniel Sorice.
Relatives and friends are invited at 9:30 a.m. Friday to attend the funeral at the O'BOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. The funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m Thursday.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 24, 2019
