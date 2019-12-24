|
Richard D. Sorice, 89, of Bloomfield, N.J., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at home. Born in Greensburg, Mr. Sorice lived most of his life in Bloomfield and worked as a plumbing inspector for the Township of Bloomfield. He was an Army veteran and member of the Bloomfield Elks, and was a former American Legion Exalted Ruler. He was the husband of Rosemarie Complitano Sorice for 62 years; father of Richard A. Sorice and the late Ronald Sorice; grandfather of Ronica Russo; and brother of Ronald Sorice, Veronica Eliott, JoAnn Wotus and Daniel Sorice.
Relatives and friends are invited at 9:30 a.m. Friday to attend the funeral at the O'BOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. The funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m Thursday.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 24, 2019