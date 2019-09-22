|
|
Richard Dean Ulery, 75, of Darlington, Ligonier Township, peacefully passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home, after battling cancer. He was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Laurelville, Pa., a son of the late Rush M. Ulery Sr. and Rebecca (Marker) Ulery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Daryl, Rush Jr., Eugene and John; and a sister, Kathryn Ulery. Richard was a retired laborer for Union Local No 1058 of the Laborer's International Union, an active member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Ligonier, a social member of the Darlington VFD and a member of the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania, having served from 1965 to 1971. He enjoyed hunting, dancing to rock and roll, the Steelers, and prior to his illness, he always looked forward to his Wednesdays driving for Chestnut Ridge MOW. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 49 years, Wilma E. "Willie" (Dunlap) Ulery; a son, John Andrew Ulery; two sisters, Loretta King and Nancy Shultz; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Ulery and Esther Ulery; his sweet "granddaughter at heart," Clair Frances Sirofchuck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Church, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, Richard requested that donations be made to Chestnut Ridge MOW, 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, and Darlington VFD Station 42, P.O. Box 923, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019