Richard David "Dick" Vallano, 88, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Leawood, Kan., and Florham Park, N.J., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by his children. Dick was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Greensburg, the fourth of Pasquale and Josephine Vallano's nine children. He graduated from Greensburg High School, where he was a wrestler and a pitcher on the school's baseball team. Following graduation, Dick was proud to serve our nation in the Army. After his service in the military, he attended St. Vincent's College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. He married his college sweetheart, Suzanne B. Waeschle July 16, 1955- the start of a 58-year marriage. They settled in Florham Park, where they raised seven children. In 1978, Dick was transferred to Kansas City, Mo., to become senior vice president of marketing for Universal Underwriters Insurance Company. He had a very successful career and was known throughout the insurance industry for his integrity, work ethic and friendly manner. Upon his retirement in 1993, he and Suzanne maintained homes in Charlottesville, Va., and Sarasota, Fla., eventually settling in Sarasota. Dick's close-knit family was the source of his greatest joy, but he had many interests throughout his life, including gardening, golf, softball, traveling and cooking. In Florham Park, Dick was a community leader, and was a longtime usher at Holy Family Catholic Church, a member of the Elks Club and very active in the town's events and civic affairs. In Sarasota, he and Suzanne were longtime parishioners at St. Martha Catholic Church and members of Serenoa Golf Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Suzanne, who passed away in 2013; brothers, John and Alfred; and sisters, Nora McMahon, Regina Bahner and Pauline Demilio. He is survived by his seven children, Karen Dedon (John), Cynthia Sladek (Jerry), James Vallano, Lynne Vallano, Richard Vallano, Patricia Lewis (Flint) and Judith Vallano; his 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Dora Seamans and Rosemarie Evans; brother, Thomas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick was a dedicated and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Dicks life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at ROBERT TOALE AND SONS FUNERAL HOME - WIEGAND CHAPEL, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Fla.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 29, 2019