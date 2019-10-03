|
Richard E. "Dick" Balsley, 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at St. Anne Home. He was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Connellsville, son of the late Richard E. and Margaret E. (Martin) Balsley. He married the love of his life, Laura E. (Orndorff) Balsley, March 1, 1952. Richard was a veteran of the Army. He spent his 44-year working career at Allegheny (West Penn) Power as a real estate and Right of Way project manager. After retirement, Richard and Laura split their time between their home in Greensburg and home-away-from-home in Ft. Myers, Fla. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, in Greensburg, and Our Lady of Light, in Esterao, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn E. "Kitti" Condiff; and brother-in-law, Robert L. "Larry" Condiff. Along with his wife of 67 years, Laura, Richard leaves behind four children, Claudia A. Carraher, of Bridgeport, W.Va., and husband, Larry, Richard S. Balsley, of Greensburg, and wife, Donna, Douglas J. Balsley, of Sewickley, and wife, Steffler, and Jill E. Pifferetti, of Ligonier, and husband, Tom; four grandchildren, Erin E. Carraher, Amy L. Isennock and husband, Christopher, Lara A. Carraher and Douglas J. Balsley II; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan A. Isennock and Luke M. Isennock. The family sends special thanks to the Senior Helpers and staff at St. Anne Home for their caring support of Richard.
A private ceremony and luncheon will be held for family and friends. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Grace or St. Anne Home in his memory. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2019