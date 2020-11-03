Richard Ewing "Dick" Biery, at 87 years of age, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, went to his eternal home to be with Jesus, and was reunited with his mother, Eleanor Alwine Biery, and his grandmother, Mary Potts Alwine. Dick was born April 10, 1933, in Southwest Greensburg. Dick graduated from Greensburg High School in 1951. He played semi-pro baseball in the Allentown area for two years. He then went to Penn State Main Campus from 1954-1958, and graduated from Penn State University in 1958 earning a bachelor of science degree in business management. It can be said of Dick that he was a true blue Nittany Lion and a Life Member of the Alumni Association. He loved Penn State. While at Penn State he was very active; serving as vice president and manager of the famous "Blue Band", president of Parmi Nu Hat Society, president of Phi MU Alpha (Music fraternity), Member of Tau Kappa Epsilon T.K.E. fraternity and the Air Force ROTC. He played baseball at Penn State during his freshman year, and was a drummer for Phi Mu Alpha Big Band all four years. Dick continued to play drums with the PSU Alumni Blue Band for 10 years following his graduation. After graduation from PSU, he resided in Murrysville for a period of time, where he held the position of president of Murrysville/Export Rotary Club and also had the distinction of being the first baseball coach for the Rotary Club's sponsored American Legion team. Eventually Dick moved back to his hometown of Greensburg. Playing the drums continued as a lifelong passion and Dick was first principal percussionist for the Westmoreland Symphony serving on the board for a short period. He had many wonderful and rewarding careers including product manager for IBM Corporation, Pittsburgh, sales/public relations director for Idlewild Park & Story Book Forest, Ligonier, director of admissions for Robert Morris University, Moon Township, marketing representative for the Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, club manager for Ridgeview Golf Course, Ligonier, and support staff - Cornerstone Ministries, Export. He also served with the Celebrate Recovery program, and volunteered with the church's food bank and meals ministries. Dick played drums for the Worship Team while attending Cornerstone Ministries and also thoroughly enjoyed cooking for the annual kid's camp at the church. He was honored to be a part of Cornerstone's Men's Missions Team that went to New York City to provide help and support after the tragic events of September 11, 2011. Additionally, Dick made several trips to Washington D.C. to attend the yearly "Right to Life" marches and was a member of the Billy Graham Evangelistic support team. Dick was "born-again" late in his life and was grateful and blessed for the forgiveness, joy, love and indwelling of the Holy Spirit by Jesus Christ. He loved life and all of God's creation. He loved bird-watching with a passion. He loved to read, cook, serve the Lord and be kind to others. He was known as "Mr. Sunshine" and "Barnabas" to many people. In later years, he was a night auditor for the hospitality industry, retiring at 87 years of age. Dick was grateful for all the wonderful people God put into his life. He felt God's mercy and miracles (of joy) so many times. Surviving is his cherished wife of 23 years, Barbara. He was grateful for his loving wife, Barbara, and blessed by his beloved cats, Keeper and Cinder. All were such blessings! One of Dick's favorite quotes: "To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." There will be no public viewing. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at Calvary Chapel of Westmoreland County at a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to: Calvary Chapel of Westmoreland County, PO Box 716, Greensburg, PA 15601, Attn: Pastor Clarke Lauffer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store