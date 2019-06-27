Richard "Dick" E. Frena, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Mammoth, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Excela Health, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Mammoth, son of the late John and Katherine Kendi Frena. He was a member of St. Florian Church, United. Prior to retirement, he worked at L.E. Smith Glass Co., from 1956-1992. He also volunteered for years at the Mt. Pleasant Food Bank. Richard loved going to the Democratic rallies, enjoyed sports, and listening to music. He graduated in 1956 from Hurst High School. One of his favorite places to go with his friends was the old N and N in Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Margaret Mash, Catherine Karfelt, Mary Polinelli, John Frena Jr. and Agnes C. Frena. Richard is survived by two adopted children, John and George, both of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sisters, Elizabeth Mizikar, of Mammoth, Virginia Sternick, of Greensburg, and Dolores Moximchalk, of Latrobe.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by his funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 27 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary