Richard E. Golkosky, 76, of Norvelt, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020, with family by his side. Born May 6, 1943, he was the son of the late Raymond and Victoria Golkosky. He is survived by a brother, Raymond Golkosky. He was a loving husband to Regina Joy Hamm Golkosky; and also a loving father to his children, Kathy (Douglas) Dively, of Alexandria, Va., Richard Jr. (Jennifer) Golkosky, of Nokesville, Va., and Michael (Johanna) Golkosky, of Acme. Richard was also a grandfather to seven grandchildren, Brian (Abbey), Kristen, Kylie (Braden), Alyssa, Emmie, Cloey and Lane. He was a veteran of the Navy and a member of St. Raymond of the Mountains Church . He also was an active member of the Norvelt VFD. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family Thursday at St. Raymond of the Mountains Church, Donegal, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Please go directly to the church. In Richard's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Norvelt Fire Department, 2325 Mt. Pleasant Road, Norvelt, PA 15674.