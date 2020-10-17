1/
Richard E. Guyer
1951 - 2020
Richard E. Guyer, 69, of Saltsburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital. Born Jan. 7, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Wilbur H. Guyer Sr. and Betty R. (Palmer) Guyer. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed watching wrestling and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Richard was a loving person with a great, big beautiful heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark E. and Wilbur H. Guyer Jr.; his longtime companion, Lynn Ross; and a nephew, Thomas, and a niece, Lisa. Richard is survived by his sister, Donna L. Wilson, of Black Lick; nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Carrie, Shawn, Steven, Debbra and Arthur; and three close friends whom he considered his children, Lisa Ross, Charles Ross and Joseph Palmer. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
