Richard E. Kennell, 75, of Madison, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 28, 1944, in Whyles, Pa., son of the late Clifford and LaRue Geckle Kennell. Rich was a graduate of Sewickley Township High School. During high school, he worked at Walt's Garage, in Madison, Pa., washing cars. After graduation, he worked at Westmoreland Regional Hospital as a supervisor in medical records for 43 years and also served on the tumor registry board for all the cancer patients. In his younger years, Rich loved to hunt and fish with his brother, Buck. He loved to watch football, (Penn State and Dallas Cowboys), as well as NASCAR. He loved cars, owning vehicles such as Cadillacs and Corvettes through his lifetime. He was also a lifelong member of the NRA. He was preceded in death by both parents; one brother, Clifford "Buck" Kennell; and his faithful companions, Dutchess, Princess and Annie. He is survived by two nieces, Kris Lewis and husband, Terry, of Greensburg, and Marci Palmer and husband, Nick, of Rutland, Mass.; one sister-in-law, Julia Kennell, of Yukon, Pa.; and one very special lifelong friend, Patricia Walt, of Madison.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. Interment will follow at Madison Union Cemetery, in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
