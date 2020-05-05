Richard E. Kramer, 81, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Slaty Fork, W.Va., to the late Howard and Bertha (Mace) Kramer. Richard retired in 2000 from Kunkin Steel in Sellersville, where he worked as a welder. He was a member of the Lower Burrell Baptist Church. Richard enjoyed working around his house and taking care of his lawn. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Paula (Wagner) Kramer; sons, Trent (Mary Kate) Kramer, of Limerick, and Ian (Aysegul) Kramer, of Seattle, Wash.; step-daughter, Shelley (John) Cieslinski, of Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Adam Cieslinski, Laura (Andrew) Rupp, Trent Kramer Jr., Brendan Kramer and Colin Kramer; great-grandsons, Ezekiel and Zion Rupp; and by his sisters, Phyllis and Rosetta Kramer, of Hatfield. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for Richard will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.