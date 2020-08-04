1/1
Richard E. Ruff Jr.
1969 - 2020-08-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Ruff Jr., 51, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Richard was born May 9, 1969, the son of Emmie Potoka Ruff. He was a 1987 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and was formerly employed by Piovasan Construction and PPL Home Health Care. He was a member of Gospel Life Tabernacle Church, Mt. Pleasant. He loved to cook, hunt and fish and loved helping people and his family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sara Mimaugh Ruff; grandson, Jaiden Mimaugh; his sister, Tina Ruff; and his dogs, Dyna and Little Guy. Richard was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jamie Mimaugh. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Cheryl Barron officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township. Please visit Richard's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
10:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Interment
Greenlick Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saloom-Rega Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved