Richard E. Ruff Jr., 51, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Richard was born May 9, 1969, the son of Emmie Potoka Ruff. He was a 1987 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and was formerly employed by Piovasan Construction and PPL Home Health Care. He was a member of Gospel Life Tabernacle Church, Mt. Pleasant. He loved to cook, hunt and fish and loved helping people and his family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sara Mimaugh Ruff; grandson, Jaiden Mimaugh; his sister, Tina Ruff; and his dogs, Dyna and Little Guy. Richard was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jamie Mimaugh. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Cheryl Barron officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township. Please visit Richard's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
