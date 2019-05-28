|
Richard E. Underwood, 56, of Penn, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home. He was born May 21, 1963, in Omaha, Neb., son of Tirzah Smail Connelly, of Latrobe, and the late Walter Underwood. He retired from the Army. He was preceded in death by siblings Leslie, Cheryl and Eleanor. He is survived by siblings Carol Underwood, of Greensburg, Jolene Orevac and husband Michael, of Latrobe, and Walter "Bud" Underwood, of Jeannette; and his cats, Onyx and Bugsy.
Arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2019