Richard E. Vance
1935 - 2020
Richard E. Vance, 84, of Dorseyville, Indiana Township, died Saturday June 13, 2020, at the VA Regional Hospital, Aspinwall, with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Pittsburgh to the late Robert A. and Catherine (Meyers) Vance Sr. Rich graduated in 1953 from Allegheny Vocational School. He served his country in the Army, achieving the rank of SP-3. Rich worked for Westinghouse in Harmar as a welder and machinist for over 35 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Russellton, a life member of Dorseyville VFD, Dorseyville, where he served as past chief, and the IBEW Local 1916 and was a former officer. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Alice J. (Flaharty) Vance; his sons, John J. (Katie) Wilson, of Indiana Township, and Richard J. Vance, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Paige Wilson, Robert (Kelsey), Noel, Maura and Brittany; threegreat-grandchildren; and his brother in heart, Joseph (Agnes) Noseck, of Dorseyville. The family wishes to thank all the nieces and nephews for their wonderful care given to Uncle Rich. They also wish to thank the VA Health System for the wonderful care Rich received, and especially the Hospice Unit at the Aspinwall facility. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Vance Jr. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Parting prayers will be conducted at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with a 10 a.m. funeral Mass following, in St. Pio Pietrelcina Parish, St. Francis Church, Harmar. Following the funeral Mass, he will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion, P.O. Box 221, Curtisville, PA 15032, or the Dorseyville VFD, 100 Charles St., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
JUN
17
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
St. Pio Pietrelcina Parish, St. Francis Church
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pio Pietrelcina Parish, St. Francis Church
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
