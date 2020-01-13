|
Richard Edward "Dick" Vesco, 85, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in his own home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Superior, a son of the late Louis Sr. and Anna Mae Gardenis Vesco. We are comforted that Dick is once again at peace with his loving wife, Carol Tobias Vesco, who preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2017; they were married for 55 years. Dick is also at rest with his grandmother, Laura Holman. Dick is survived by his loving children, daughter, Laura Annette Vesco Parillo (John), and his son, Richard Wayne Vesco (Sandra); his sister, Dolly (Vesco) Stiffler; and brother, Louis (Butch) Vesco Jr (Cheryl); his sister-in-law, Mimi Gelacek (Paul), of Ohio; his cherished grandchildren Mia Carol, Sophia Ann, Gino Giovanni Parillo, Rocco Vesco, Courtney (Vesco) Bayer (Nick); and beautiful great-grandchild, Tyson Scott Bayer. Dick had several wonderful nieces. Dick was exceptionally cared for in his home by his son-in-law, John, for many years with his granddaughters, Mia and Sophia, and "The Boss," Helmut Hammen. He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful friends and neighbors throughout his life who never forgot him in his aging years and visited frequently. He loved his buddy, Father Sam from St. Joseph's, who visited often. Dick loved these people with his whole heart. Dick enjoyed anything and everything from high adrenaline to peaceful moments, including race car driving, tree climbing, gardening with his Uncle Bruno, and spending time in his little piece of Heaven on earth, his garage. Vesco's Welding was Richard's welding business for many years. There he helped the community with their welding needs, just as well, he worked on his beloved cars. He spent many memorable moments in the garage with his father and buddies. Dick was an employee of Latrobe Steel Co. when he retired. Dick was a volunteer at the Fire Department of Derry for 50 years and cherished the camaraderie he had there. Dick Vesco will be missed by everyone who knew him. He had a loving heart and helped many people all his life.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where the St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m., and the Derry Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020