Richard E. Wajdic, 66, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. He was born Jan. 12, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Stephen and Delorus (Murphy) Wajdic. Prior to retirement, Rick was head of the US Division of Lorasen Holdings Inc., of England. He loved the political scene, worked on many campaigns and even threw his hat in a few times and ran himself. He also worked for Congressman John Murtha. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He was also an artist of nature, mostly trees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Dick and Reta Warner. He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Becky (Warner) Wajdic; his daughter, Heidi (Wajdic) Heddinger and her husband, Justin; two brothers, Scott Wajdic (Susan) and Steve Wajdic (Dixie); his sister, Robin Strayer (Ron); sisters-in-law, Jody Warner and Roxanne Warner; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019