Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral service
Following Services
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Richard F. Barker

Richard F. Barker Obituary
Richard F. "Ebbe/Homie" Barker Sr., 76, of Latrobe (Unity Township), passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Military honors will be conducted at 4 p.m. in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the military honors. A complete obituary will be posted in Tuesday's edition. To purchase flowers or send condolences, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
