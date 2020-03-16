|
Richard F. "Ebbe/Homie" Barker Sr., 76, of Latrobe (Unity Township), passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Military honors will be conducted at 4 p.m. in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the military honors. A complete obituary will be posted in Tuesday's edition. To purchase flowers or send condolences, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.