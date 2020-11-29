1/1
Richard "Dick" Frelick, 84, of Greensburg, peacefully passed away Wednesday Nov. 25 2020. He was born July 18, 1936, in Greensburg, the son of the late Michael Frelick and Dorothy G. (Cowan) Frelick. Prior to retirement, Dick was a union millwright, Local 2235. He also owned and operated Dick and Nadene's Hog Roasting. He was a 1955 graduate from Youngwood High School. After retirement, he worked at Bud Smail Mercedes. Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Naomi G. (Fess) Frelick; five daughters, Kimberly Burnworth, of Irwin, Michele Frelick (Mark), of Madison, Nadene Frelick (Brian), of Greensburg, Tammy Barth, of Youngwood, and Amibeth (Shawn) Ellis, of New Alexandria; nine grandchildren, Marissa and Wyatt Myers, Kelan, Brenna and Spencer O'Donnell, James (Stacy) Emery, Amanda (Mike) Sloskey, Alix and Rylee Ellis; four great-grandchildren, Amihn and GraceLee Sloskey, Raylinn Foote, and Taryn Emery. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James "Butch" Barth. Dick was a proud member of James Cochran Masonic Lodge where he received his 50-year pin in 2013. He was a member of the NWTF and was a deputy fish warden. He also was a proud member and supporter of NRA and Kingston Sportmans, along with multiple wildlife organizations. Dick was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He hunted everything from morel mushrooms, to big game hunts. He especially enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp "Camp Umbar" with his daughters, grandkids and longtime family friend, Derek Bingman. Camp Umbar was Dick's favorite place to be and to tell hunting stories while drinking beer. He enjoyed every minute he had with his family and teaching his grandkids riddles and to swear. Dick was a strong-willed, straightforward, no-nonsense guy and you knew where you stood with him. He was known for his quick wit and one-liners that are referred to as "Dickism." Everywhere he went he knew someone and had such a strong presence along with his handshake. Dick and Naomi taught their daughters to be independent and strong. Behind his demeanor was an honest, caring and compassionate man. There will never be another Dick Frelick! There will be no viewing or service due to covid; however, the family will have a celebration of Dick's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make a donation in Dick's memory to The Wildlife and Fisheries Program at The Foundation for California University of Pa., P.O. Box 668, California, PA 15419.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
