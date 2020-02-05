Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Herminie United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Henrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Henrie


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Henrie Obituary
Richard G. Henrie, 82, of Herminie, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Youngwood, and was a son of the late John and Laura (Wise) Henrie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and John "Jack" Henrie; and his sister, Roberta Workman. Dick was a Navy veteran aboard the USS Robert L. Wilson DDE 847. Prior to his retirement, he was a baggage handler, having worked for Northwest Airlines in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh for 34 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with cars in his garage and was very proud of his 1969 El Camino, which he loved to show. He also enjoyed watching the Steelers, playing the lottery and loved visiting the casinos when he lived in Las Vegas. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Rebecca "Becky" Stubbs Henrie; a daughter, Roberta "Bobbie" Jean Coleman, of Las Vegas; a son, Jonathan "Jon" Hancock, of Herminie; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Carey) Burke, of Las Vegas; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Dick was a quiet man with a very funny sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends at the gas station and neighbors near and far. There will be no public visitation, per Dick's wishes. A memorial service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Herminie United Methodist Church, with Pastor Randy Landman officiating. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251 is in charge of arrangements .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -