Richard V. Grover, 74, of Jeannette, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late John C. and Winifred T. (Greeley) Grover. Rich was an Army vietnam veteran and life member of Post 33, Greensburg. He was an active member of Bushy Run American Legion Post 260, where he served many roles, including past commander, chaplain and liaison for the S.A.L. In his role as service officer, Rich worked tirelessly to assist veterans in receiving the benefits they deserved. He was a very social person and held memberships at many local fraternal and social organizations. Rich is survived by three sons, Jeffrey, Matthew and Ryan (wife Keely) Grover; four grandchildren, Matthew, Dawson, Jameson and Cecelia Grover; a brother, E. Michael (Donna) Grover; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Jack and James Grover and Mary Eileen Belotti.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Committal service with full military honors will be at noon Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 150 Eastside Drive, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Bushy Run American Legion Post 260, 3002 Main St., Claridge, PA 15623, or to a veteran's charity near to your heart. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020