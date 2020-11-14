The Rev. Richard H. Flock, 85, of Greensburg, formerly of Pittsburgh and Indiana, Pa., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Greensburg, a son of the late Harry G. and Agnes Kamarchik Flock. He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. He served 30 years in the active Army Reserves as a chaplain. He retired at the rank of Colonel. Richard attended Carnegie Institute of Technology, The Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia, Pa., and the University of Pittsburgh. He served churches in Lancaster, Pa., Lewistown, Pa., and Zion Lutheran Church, in Indiana, Pa. He worked for Christian Associates of SW Pa. and retired from Westinghouse in their training and development department. He volunteered and served on many boards of local organizations including SCORE, Union Mission of Latrobe and the Westmoreland Historical Society. Richard was a board member and served as chaplain of MOAA. While with MOAA in 2007, he organized and secured funding for two bus trips for local World War II veterans to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington DC. His lifelong hobby and passion was model railroading and train photography. He was recognized and received multiple awards for HO scale modeling and pictures of trains. Richard was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and especially sharing his love of trains with them when they were young. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Boeving Flock; two sons, Timothy (Carol) Flock, of Ellicott City, Md., and Andrew (Faith) Flock, of Pace, Fla.; four grandchildren, Megan, Daniel, Kevin and Anna Virginia Flock; three brothers, William Flock, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Harry Flock Jr., of New Stanton, and Norman Flock, of New Stanton; and his nine nieces and nephews. The funeral service and interment will be private. A public celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to: The Lutheran University Center, 4515 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or to The First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 246 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com
