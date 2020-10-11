1/1
Richard Herrle
1941 - 2020
Richard Herrle, 78, of Seward, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Pittsburgh, the son of late Louis and V. Virginia (Stanley) Herrle; also preceded in death by brothers, Lanny and Terry. He is survived by his wife, Karen, who he was with for 27 years; sons, Rick, Todd and wife Chelsea, Adam, and Drew; daughters, Barbie, Raquel and Polly; grandchildren, Justine, Nathan and wife Jayme, Nicholas, Maddison, Jillian, Katie, Jayda and Jake; brother, Wayne and wife Liz; sister, Jean and husband Sam; special friend, Gene; and his faithful pups, Boo and Spunky. He was a member of Rollin Oldies Car Club and had a love of cars. He was a retired employee of Westmoreland County Housing Authority. Richard's wishes were for no public service or visitation. Arrangements are in care of RICHARD C. STUART FUNERAL HOME, Armagh. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard C Stuart Funeral Home
392 E Philadelphia Street Ext
Armagh, PA 15920
(814) 446-6699
