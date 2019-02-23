Richard Joseph Capozzi Sr., "Pap, Little Moon, Mooner, Pappy" age 78, of Harrison City, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg. Richard was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Greensburg, to Carmine Capozzi and Bessie (Zello) Capozzi. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert, of Tryon, N.C., and older brother, Vincent, of Greensburg. Other predeceased siblings include Theresa, Henry, Mary Ann, Carmen, Genevieve, Frank, Nancy and Joe Pedicone; and Katie, Tony, Elizabeth, John, Helen, Mary and Sam Capozzi. He was a 1958 graduate of Hempfield High School, where he met his wife of 57 years, Julia Ann (Willochell), of Hempfield Township, who survives him along with three children, Richard Jr., of Shippensburg, and wife, Kim (Strong), David, of Unity Township, and wife, Melissa (Rock), and Patricia, of Charlotte, N.C.; along with two sisters, Angeline Schultz, of Acme, and Florence Grey, of Hunker. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. We will remember him as a genuine soul who "never met a stranger". Pap's infectious, positive attitude and sharp wit made him not only the life of the party but one with whom friends and family alike sought counsel.Pap loved his family intensely and was his happiest with a noisy house filled with family, friends and food.

There will be a celebration of his life held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Giannilli's II Restaurant and Lounge, 4816 State Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601. Family and friends are encouraged to stop by to share a cherished memory, a funny story or to simply join us in celebrating Pap's remarkable life. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary