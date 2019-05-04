Home

BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
Richard J. Chura Obituary
Richard J. Chura Sr. passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family, after 76 years of a very full life. He was born 1942 in Duquesne, Pa., to the late John and Marie (Mosko) Chura. He graduated from Duquesne High School in 1960, then attended Pennsylvania State University, where he where he was a brother of the Delta Chi Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in business in 1964. He owned Economic Concepts, Inc., and Chura Financial for over 40 years. He was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He was dedicated to his business and the people whom he helped. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Constance J. (Ferguson) Chura, of Indiana, Pa.; two children, son, Richard J. Chura Jr., of Indiana, and daughter, Heather J. (Chura) Marcozzi and husband, Edward, of Indiana; two grandchildren, Taylor and Ethan Marcozzi; and a brother, John A. Chura and his wife, Linda, of Monroe, N.C. Though we mourn his loss, we wish to celebrate his life and invite you to join us in doing so.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME, Indiana, Pa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church.
Donations are being accepted in Richard's name at VNA Family Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701. www.bowserminich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 4, 2019
