Richard J. Jackman, of Murrysville, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was 94. He was born Aug. 28, 1925 in Mt. Vernon, New York, son of the late William and Anna Jackman. Raised in the New York City area, he relished his childhood summers in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. He was a World War II Navy veteran, who served as a Seabee in the Pacific Theater. A graduate of Iona College, he worked as an accountant and later administrative director for Union Carbide Corp. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Export, and volunteered with several organizations including local food banks and the Murrysville Community Library. He was an avid reader and card player, and enjoyed walking, bicycling, wintering in Florida and dancing, including square dancing; he was a member of both Family Squares and Footloose Squares of Murrysville. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; and four siblings. He is survived by his wife, Susan; five children, Mary E. Staub (Steven), of Irwin, Paul J. Jackman (Suzanne), of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., James R. Jackman (Jennifer) of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., Richard P. Jackman, of Maryland, and Theresa Jackman Rapone, of Pittsburgh; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Church, Export. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Richard's favorite charity.
