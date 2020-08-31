Richard J. Kotch, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Munhall, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Tkac) Kotch. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a nuclear physicist specialist for Westinghouse Bettis Plant for 40 years' service, and was also retired from Cleveland-Price with 19 years. He was a member of St. Agnes Church and the church's Men's Club, and assisted as a funeral server and a lector. Richard was a founding member of the Notre Dame Club, and a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 4210, of West Mifflin. He was a veteran of the Army. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Martha (Heath) Kotch; four children, Gregory (Andi), Tim (Mary), Matt (Becky), and Stephanie (Stacy); grandchildren, Richard, Jon, Sara, Tim, Amanda, Austin, Kalyn, Ian and Jameson; great-grandchildren, Jack, Brookelyn, Marlee, Timmy, Liam, Aiden, Jocelin, Owen, Lydia and Colson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will be private. The family wishes to thank Gallagher Home Health Care, especially Stacy, and Forbes Hospice, Ashley, Megan, Karen and Angel, for the care and compassion they extended to Richard. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
