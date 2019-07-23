Richard J. "Dick" Lewis, 78, of Irwin, passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Braddock, a son of the late Thomas J. Lewis Jr. and Virginia L. (Wescott) Lewis. He was a 1959 graduate of Jeannette High School, and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. Prior to his retirement, Dick was a plant manager of Latrobe Foundry, Whitney, and served in the Army Reserve. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved hunting and fishing with his dad, cousins and nephews. Dick was an animal lover and will be missed by his "grand-dogs" Zuzu , Lucy, Stella and Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved nephew, Kevin Thomas Pushic. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Arlene (Gallaway) Lewis; his children, Pam (Alex) Cotter, of Irwin, and Kelly (Glenn) Stants, of Smithton; grandchildren, Tara, Brandon, Cameron, Kayleigh, Kaine and Gavin; his siblings, Ronald (Jan) Lewis, of North Carolina, and Linda Lewis Frye, of Greensburg; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Martin Ankrum officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may donate to First Presbyterian Church Greensburg, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank Westmoreland Hospice, Comfort Keepers and his special caregiver, Anita, for the wonderful care they provided. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 23 to Aug. 1, 2019