|
|
Richard J. Markovich, 78, of Latrobe (Unity Township), passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, with his family by his side. Born Jan. 13, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Vid and Mary (Wolk) Markovich. Retired from GenCorp, Richard was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. He was a big sports fan, following the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, Penn State football and Greater Latrobe Wildcats basketball. He also enjoyed playing blackjack at the Rivers Casino. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he enjoyed watching them grow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Andrew and Ann Czerpak; six brothers, Anthony, Emil (Amos), Francis, George, John and James Markovich; and four sisters, Marcella Markovich, Mary Ann Slivoskey, Margaret Haas and Dolores Markovich. Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Elaine (Czerpak)Markovich; two children, Scott Markovich and his wife, Brandy, of Guilford, Conn., and Shelly Zavatsky and her husband, John, of North Huntingdon Township; four grandchildren, Logan and Caden Markovich and Ava and Ella Zavatsky; a sister, Veronica (John) Palicka, of Irwin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township. Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery Mausoleum, Unity Township.
Richard's family would like to express their deep gratitude to several individuals who helped to care for him the last several months: Christy and Melissa from Excela Home Health, and to his caregivers, Leah, Chris and Jan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Richard J. Markovich Scholarship Fund, in care of the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation at www.glpief.org. or 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019