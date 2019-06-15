Richard "Dick" James McCracken Jr., 78, of Indiana, formerly of Gray Station, Blairsville, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, while at St. Andrew's Village. The son of Richard and Helen (Smoker) McCracken Sr., he was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Latrobe. Dick was employed by PJAX Trucking Co. for almost 50 years. He was a member of the Dixonville Wesleyan Church and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Dick enjoyed traveling with his wife. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father. Surviving is his wife, Linda S. (Heberling) McCracken, of Indiana; sons, Lloyd "Jay" McCracken and his friend, Kelly, of Latrobe, and Douglas S. McCracken, of Blairsville; granddaughter, Krystal Pizarchik and her husband, Clinton; three great-grandchildren, Emmett, Rosalina, and Camden; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia McCracken; and brother, Ronald McCracken.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN A. LEFDAHL FUNERAL HOME. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Pastor Paul Wallace officiating. Interment in Marion Center Cemetery will follow.

www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary