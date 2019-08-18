Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Richard J. Morchesky


1929 - 09
Richard J. Morchesky Obituary
Richard J. "Dick" Morchesky, 89, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Greensburg. He was born Sept. 12, 1929, in St. Benedict, a son of the late Stanley W. and Katherine L. (Novitski) Morchesky. He had served as president of Export Fuel Company Inc. until his retirement. Dick proudly served in the Air Force, National Guard and Navy. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores (Shuma) Morchesky; three sons, Gary G. Morchesky, Richard A. Morchesky and wife, Carrie R., and Donald J. Morchesky, all of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Michelle Damiano (Anthony) and Richard Morchesky; great-granddaughter, Parker; and his sister, Amelia Kramer, of Ann Arbor, Mich.
At Dick's request, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dick's life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Rizzo's Malabar Inn, 126 Rizzo Road, Crabtree. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
