Richard J. "Dick" Perfetta, 82, of Export, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home, in the company of his loving family. He was born Dec. 15, 1936, in White Valley, a son of the late Frank and Sophia (Mekolajcik) Perfetta. Prior to his retirement, Dick was employed by Export Fuel Co. After retirement, he worked at Clover Leaf Golf Course and Gulf Oil, both in Delmont. He served in the National Guard of Pennsylvania and was a member of St. Mary's Church, Export, where he volunteered for many years. In his younger years, Dick was a member of the Export V.F.D. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Wallio" (Mary) Perfetta and Frank (Judith) Perfetta; and a brother-in-law, Harold "Hank" Shawley. Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Peggy (Shawley) Perfetta; daughter, Deb (Martin) Zundel, of McCullough; sons, Rick (Denise) Perfetta, of Renfrew, and Patrick (Heather) Perfetta, of Anchorage, Alaska; a sister, Louise Shawley, of Slickville; and grandsons, Ricky (Lianna), of Blacklick, Ohio, and Cory (Jordyn), of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Friends and family welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, Export. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Dick's name to St. Mary's Church, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632. www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 15, 2019