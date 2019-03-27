Richard J. "Red" Rizza, 82, of Connellsville, passed away at 7:38 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his residence. Red was born Jan. 6, 1937, in Scottdale, a son of the late Salvatore and Antoinette (Grisafe) Rizza. He married Dorothy L. (Snyder) Barron Rizza on May 14, 1973. Red was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He graduated from Scottdale High School, Class of 1955, and was employed as an inspector at Duraloy Blaw-Knox, in Scottdale, for many years. Red was a lifelong member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, in Scottdale, and was a life member of the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department and the AMVets Post 111, of Connellsville. He served as a scout with the Appalachia Wagon Train and took pride as a member of the American Legion Motorcycle Riders. Red enjoyed horses and riding his motorcycle. A veteran of the Army, he served as a private first class during peacetime prior to the Vietnam Conflict. Red will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 45 years, Dorothy L. (Snyder) Barron Rizza; his three children, Michael Barron and wife, Tarri, of Beaver Falls, Shirley Jean Alt and husband, Mark, of North Carolina, and Kenneth Barron and wife, Carol, of Scottdale; his seven grandchildren, Justin Barron, Sarah Alt, Cameron Alt, Michelle David and husband, Joe, Nick Barron and wife, Rebecca, Amanda Waylon and husband, Mark, and Amber Barron and fiance, Joe; his seven great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Cecilia Consalvi and Dorothy Dylewski, both of Chicago, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Angelo, Salvatore, George and Benito Rizza, and his seven sisters, Eleanor Mele, Catherine Beck, Angeline Davis, Rose Hemming, Josephine Sknerski, Vincenzina Rizza and Lucille Phillips.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel, where prayers of transfer will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Friday. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in the Immaculate Conception Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Father Bob Lubic as celebrant. Graveside committal service and inurnment with full military honors will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to at 1-800-822-6344. Love Lasts Forever!









