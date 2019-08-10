|
Richard J. "Rick" Swenson, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Born Jan. 10, 1948, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Evelyn (Barnhart) Swenson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Frances A. (Kritz). Rick had previously been employed by Macy's/Kaufmann's, Mcgraw-Hill Inc., and as a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, had been employed as any illustrator with the University of Pittsburgh, Westinghouse Electric as well as assignments with a variety of firms. He is survived by his sister-in-law and companion, Anna M. Kritz; a sister, Tracy (Ronald) Phillabaum; three nephews, Ronald, Richard and Randall Phillabaum; and numerous grand-nephews nieces and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Garris officiating. He will be laid to rest at St. Clair Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2019