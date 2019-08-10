Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Swenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Swenson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Swenson Obituary
Richard J. "Rick" Swenson, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Born Jan. 10, 1948, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Evelyn (Barnhart) Swenson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Frances A. (Kritz). Rick had previously been employed by Macy's/Kaufmann's, Mcgraw-Hill Inc., and as a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, had been employed as any illustrator with the University of Pittsburgh, Westinghouse Electric as well as assignments with a variety of firms. He is survived by his sister-in-law and companion, Anna M. Kritz; a sister, Tracy (Ronald) Phillabaum; three nephews, Ronald, Richard and Randall Phillabaum; and numerous grand-nephews nieces and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Garris officiating. He will be laid to rest at St. Clair Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now