Richard Joseph Trohaugh, 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his favorite girls, at his home in South Buffalo Township, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He was born Jan. 13, 1944, in Pittsburgh, to Joseph and Marie (Gaspare) Trohaugh. He graduated from Crafton High School in 1962 and joined the Navy later that year. He was stationed in San Diego aboard the USS Holmes County as an E-5 electrician and served two tours to Vietnam. After his service, he returned to Pittsburgh to attend Penn-Technical Institute. He was offered an electrical apprenticeship at Golf Research and continued to work at the Harmarville facility with multiple employers, including Chevron, Baker Young and U-PARC. He retired after 39 years in 2007 as maintenance supervisor for U-PARC. He married his wife of 51 years, Edie, in 1969, after being set up on a blind date that included a drive-in movie and dancing the night away. He proposed over the phone on Christmas Eve while stationed in California. In 1973, Rich and Edie bought land in South Buffalo Township and spent nine months building their home together. Rich was a "Girl Dad" before it was popular. When his baby girl, Lisa, was born in 1975 with so many challenges, she became the center of his universe. When his other daughters arrived, he loved unconditionally, hugged constantly and sat through countless dance recitals, softball games, musicals, Friday night half-time shows and being 'Mr. Fixit' on a moment's notice. He loved the Steelers, golf, fishing, traveling to Myrtle Beach, S.C. with friends and his annual fishing trip with his friends and nephews, to whom he was simply known as "Butch". He loved serving in the Navy and took great pride in his service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Trohaugh; a brother, Donald Trohaugh; sister-in-law, Rebecca Trohaugh; and two nieces, Cynthia Witkowsky Berg and Amber Witkowsky. Survivors include Edie (Smith) Trohaugh, daughters, Kimberly (Darren) Fecich and Jamie (Joshua) D'Amico; five grandsons, Noah, Lukas and Evan Fecich and Brody and Hayden D'Amico; his siblings, Gail (Joseph) Price, Robert Trohaugh and Kathy (Bob) Witkowsky, and sister-in-law, Nancy (Donald) Trohaugh, sister-in-law, Shirley (Randy) Marshall, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Min Sun and his staff at Hillman Cancer Center at St. Margaret's Hospital, Dr. Gabriel Andrews and his staff at Renaissance Family Practice and Good Samaritan's Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
. Contributions can be made at: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/In-Memory-of-Richard-Trohaugh
.