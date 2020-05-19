Richard J. Zakutney
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Zakutney, 76, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born May 22, 1943, in Sewickley, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Mordovanets) Zakutney. Richard was a proud Air Force veteran and served during the Vietnam era. He had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his beloved family. He was a lifetime member of the Youngwood Sportsmen's and a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Carbon. He also worked as a truck driver for ECM in New Kensington. He will be loved and remembered by his wife, Emma Jean (Prioletto) Zakutney; his children, Richard J. Zakutney Jr. (Carly), of Waldorf, Md., and Lee Ann Testa (Jeffery), of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Caitlin and Roman; his brother, Joseph Zakutney (Agnes), of Coraopolis; and his sister, Betty Gerle, of Harmony. In accordance with Richard's wishes, the family will plan a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Rich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved