Richard J. Zakutney, 76, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born May 22, 1943, in Sewickley, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Mordovanets) Zakutney. Richard was a proud Air Force veteran and served during the Vietnam era. He had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his beloved family. He was a lifetime member of the Youngwood Sportsmen's and a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Carbon. He also worked as a truck driver for ECM in New Kensington. He will be loved and remembered by his wife, Emma Jean (Prioletto) Zakutney; his children, Richard J. Zakutney Jr. (Carly), of Waldorf, Md., and Lee Ann Testa (Jeffery), of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Caitlin and Roman; his brother, Joseph Zakutney (Agnes), of Coraopolis; and his sister, Betty Gerle, of Harmony. In accordance with Richard's wishes, the family will plan a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Rich.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.