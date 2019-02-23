Richard K. "Dick" Murray, 80, of Unity Township, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Derry, a son of the late Kenneth W. and Mable (Wingard) Murray. Prior to retirement, Richard had been employed by A and P in Derry for 17 years, Supervalu (Shop 'n Save) for 30 years, and after retirement, he cut grass for St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry. Richard served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and family get-togethers. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Allison. Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years Sophie "Dolly" Murray, of Unity Township; three sons, Stephen R. Murray and wife, Joyce, David W. Murray and wife, Debbie, and James A. Murray and girlfriend, Angela Cummings; one daughter, Margaret Ann Simms and husband, Timothy; one sister, JoAnn Glasser; eight grandchildren, Kayla Kropilak and husband, John, Kyle Murray, Karly Murray and Travis Howard, Jeremy Simms and fiancee, Meghan Hutter, Zachary Murray, Morgan Murray, Josh Simms, and Jordan Murray; three stepgrandchildren, Meghan Lamb, Madison Bradshaw, and Austin Bradshaw; one great-grandson Johnny Kropilak; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, for Richard's life celebration in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Richard at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will be in St Joseph Cemetery, Derry.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, Dr. Matthew Sulecki, 3rd floor nurses and Tech Partners at Excela Health Latrobe hospital, and hospice nurses Sandy and Angie. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com. Phone: 724-694-8331. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019