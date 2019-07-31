Home

Richard L. Jones

Richard L. "Dick" Jones, 90, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at home in Castle Shannon, Pa. He was born in Grove City, Pa., son of Dora and Richard Jones. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth Heck Jones. He is survived by his children, Linda D., Rick (Linda M.), Bob and Bill; his grandchildren, Adam, Bobby, Greg and Nathan; also his sister, Marion Atwell Bendl, of Greensburg; and niece, Robin Atwell, of Export. He graduated from Grove City College and served in the Army. He returned to Pittsburgh and worked as VP of an insurance firm. He was very sports-oriented, loved golf, bowling, swimming and baseball and was a very accomplished fisherman. He loved the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. He was also a member of Bethel Park Masonic Lodge and Castle Shannon American Legion.
He was a great singer in his church choir, Bethel Presbyterian, where services and burial took place Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
