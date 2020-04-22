|
|
Richard Lee Moore, 77, of Jeannette, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 18, 1943, in Greensburg, and was the son of the late Harry and Mary Marion Tulloch Moore. He is survived by his brother, Michael (Carol), of Hagerstown, Md.; also, several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Diane Wilhelm, of Greensburg, and Sheila Glenn, of McConnellsburg; and his brother, Christopher Moore, of Spokane, Wash. Richard enjoyed living with his housemates and caregivers and loved excursions to local restaurants and shopping trips. He loved going for "PINK" ice cream, watching Pittsburgh sports teams on television, trains and "taking it easy." He also liked keeping the kitchen neat, folding laundry and running household errands. The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers at Community Living Care. Services for Richard will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences are accepted at www.kepplegraft.com.