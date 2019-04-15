Richard L. Rhoades, 76, of Ligonier, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Boswell, a son of the late Lloyd and Ada Carroll Rhoades. Prior to his retirement in 1998, he had been employed by First Energy for 27 years. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Waterford Christian Church; Ligonier Lodge No. 331 Free and Accepted Masons, where he served as master in 1984; Ligonier Township Sportsmen's Club; and Byers-Tosh American Legion No. 267. Dick enjoyed auto racing, hunting, fishing and golfing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Shaulis. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janet L. (Eppley) Rhoades; three children, Robert J. (Mary Gray) Rhoades, of Buena Vista, Va., Debra L. (Randy) Wissinger, of Ligonier, and William E. (Jennifer) Rhoades, of Wadsworth, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicole and Nathan Wissinger, and Ethan, Jacob, Emily and Joshua Rhoades; a sister, Annabelle Roberts, of Somerset; and three brothers, Lloyd (Mae) Rhoades and Barry (Dorothy) Rhoades, all of Boswell, and James (So) Rhoades, of Clearfield, Utah.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where the Ligonier Valley Veteran's Honor Guard will hold military services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the Ligonier Lodge No. 331 at 7:30 p.m. Dick's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with his pastor, J.D. Segroves, officiating. Interment will follow in Thomas Mennonite Cemetery, Somerset County.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Dick's memory to Waterford Christian Church or Excela Hospice Care. To leave a condolence or tribute for Dick or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.