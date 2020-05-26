Richard M. Balik Jr.
Richard M. "Rich" "Flipper" Balik Jr., 47, of Delmont, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please observe all suggested safety precautions. A funeral liturgy will be held Friday, May 29, at a time to be announced, in the funeral home with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, VG, officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. A complete obituary will be posted in tomorrow's edition. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
