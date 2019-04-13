|
|
Richard M. Bianco, 54, of Latrobe, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1964, in Greensburg, a son of the late Alexandro and Nancy (Kurtaneck) Bianco. He worked as a mechanic. He was a softball coach, a demolition derby champion and an avid motorcycle rider. He is survived by his daughter, Miranda Bianco, of Greensburg; a brother, Darren Bianco and wife, Anna, of Youngwood; and a niece, Audumn Bianco, of Youngwood.
Friends were received Sunday, April 7, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expense.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 13, 2019