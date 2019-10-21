Home

POWERED BY

Services
William O Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dahlstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Dahlstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Dahlstrom Obituary
Richard Melvin Dahlstrom, 78, of Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Winifred (Mullen) Dahlstrom; beloved father of Paula (Chris) Fouser, Marla (Spencer) Jordan, Mary (Joe) Adams and the late Richard M. Dahlstrom Jr.; brother of Calvin (Char) Dahlstrom, Ethel (Bill) Rosenburg and the late William Dahlstrom; also survived by grandchildren Ashley, Spencer Jr., David, A.J., Dominic, Tiffany, Richard and the late Crystal; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now