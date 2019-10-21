|
Richard Melvin Dahlstrom, 78, of Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Winifred (Mullen) Dahlstrom; beloved father of Paula (Chris) Fouser, Marla (Spencer) Jordan, Mary (Joe) Adams and the late Richard M. Dahlstrom Jr.; brother of Calvin (Char) Dahlstrom, Ethel (Bill) Rosenburg and the late William Dahlstrom; also survived by grandchildren Ashley, Spencer Jr., David, A.J., Dominic, Tiffany, Richard and the late Crystal; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2019