Richard M. Shields, 57, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at home. He was born Jan. 20, 1963, in Greensburg. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Bickerstaff) Stofko; his brothers and sister-in-law, William Jeffrey Shields, and Thomas H. Shields and his wife, Veronica; also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Terri L. Shields; and his stepfather, Ralph Stofko. There will be no visitation or services at this time. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Excel Health Home Care & Hospice or the American Cancer Society
