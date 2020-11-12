Cdr. Richard M. Very Jr., 61, entered into the loving arms of God on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 40 years, Diane (Fitzpatrick) Very, who was by his side; as well as his children, Richard III, Jocelyn (Justin) Weaver, and Anna. He is also survived by his most precious grandson, Knox Weaver, who was the apple of his eye. Rick was born in Pittsburgh, to Joanne (Glaid) Very and the late Deacon Richard M. Very Sr. He grew up in Brookline, where he and his siblings who survive him, Ron (Lesia), Ray (Laura), Rob (Theresa) Very and Jeanine (John) Kaminski were lovingly raised by their parents. A 1977 graduate of South Hills Catholic High School, Rick attended the University of Notre Dame in the NROTC program, where he was commissioned an ensign upon graduation. The highlights of his naval career were serving as supply officer on the USS Groton SSN 694 Fast Attack Submarine and being hand selected to run the Foreign Officer Supply Training Program. Following active duty, he became a member of the Naval Reserve, retiring at the rank of commander. He had a profound respect for all who served the great country he so loved. Rick and Diane cherished a relationship dedicated to raising their three children, travel, and watching their grandson Knox grow up. Rick and his family happily lived on the Very Farm, where they held their renowned annual friends and family picnic, The Barneque. Rick was passionate about his business consulting firm that he founded in 2000, where many of his clients became lifelong friends. His infectious personality and engaging conversational style easily steered people to him. He will be tremendously missed by many and remembered as a fiercely dedicated, enthusiastic, and passionate man. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church. Everyone please meet at church. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors will be held privately. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. To honor Rick's commitment and love of the Navy Submarine Force, the family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to the Dolphin Scholarship Foundation, which supplements undergraduate and vocational education for eligible members of the Submarine Force and their dependents. Follow this link to donate/learn more: https://dolphinscholarship.org/
